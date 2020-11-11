Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked: Check all details

In early 2020, or more precisely in February, Motorola launched a smartphone with stylus support called the Moto G Stylus. Now, it seems they are working on a successor. The report came from a popular tipster Evan Blass, who recently revealed the existence of a successor to the Moto G Stylus smartphone called the Moto G Stylus 2021, which is said to bear the model number XT2115. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 vs Realme 6i - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

Moto G Stylus 2021 details

The actual name of the Moto G Stylus 2021 is still unconfirmed, but Evan Blass has shared information regarding the specs that this phone will bring. According to reports, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will come with a 6.81-inch diagonal screen offering a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It is slightly larger than its predecessor, which measures 6.41 inches and a screen resolution of 1080×2300 pixels.



Apart from the screen size, the processing segment will also get an increase. This time, Motorola has entrusted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which should be more powerful than the Snapdragon 665 used by the first edition of the Moto G Stylus. To make the Snapdragon 675 work more optimally, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. It can then be expanded by utilizing the microSD card slot.

Another change that Motorola will present is the placement of the fingerprint sensor that moves from back to the side. Coming to photography, the Moto G Stylus 2021 boasts a rear quad-camera setup, which consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras that act as a depth sensor as well as a macro camera.

There is no information as far as the launch is concerned, but the name suggests that this phone is expected to debut next year. The Moto G Stylus is also launched in select markets as the Moto G Pro, we will probably see the same in the Moto G Stylus 2021.