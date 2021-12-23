Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

Motorola is currently working on the Moto G Stylus (2022), which will reportedly launch in India and other markets soon. Ahead of the launch device image renders, pricing details and key specifications have surfaced online. According to the renders, the device will feature support for a stylus, which will be holstered in a dedicated slot. The device is tipped to launch in June next year. Also Read - Motorola shares a list of all the smartphones that will get Android 12 update in 2022

The device has been leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Prepp.

Moto G Stylus (2022): Expected price in India

According to the report, the Moto G Stylus (2022) will be priced at Rs 38,475 in India. The device is expected to launch in June, 2022.

To recall, Moto G Stylus (2021) was launched in the international markets back in January with a price tag of $299 (approximately Rs 22,000) for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Moto G Stylus (2022): Rumoured specifications

The leaked renders showcase a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera module features a rectangular shape and also includes a LED flash. Apart from the camera module, the back also features a Motorola logo. The right edge of the device consists of the volume rockers and a power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

According to the report, the Moto G Stylus (2022) sports a 6.81-inch display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC paired with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. It is expected to run Google’s Android 12 operating system in near-stock configuration.

Coming to the optic, the device will come with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The report did not reveal details of the other two sensors or the front camera.