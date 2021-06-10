Moto G Stylus 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC: Check price, specifications

Motorola has just announced its Moto G Stylus 5G, a new version of its budget-friendly stylus phone. This is one of the company’s most affordable 5G smartphones in the US alongside the Motorola One 5G Ace. It features similar hardware to the 4G version just with a different processor, more RAM and more storage. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 in June: Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Prime and more

Moto G Stylus 5G: Price

Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $399 (approximately Rs 29,121) and will be made available in the US starting June 14. The company is yet to announce the availability details for other international markets including India. However, it seems unlikely that the device will make it to Indian shores, considering the earlier two versions never did. Also Read - 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more

The device will go up against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G in the US. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Moto G40 Fusion: Spec-by-spec comparison, which is better?

It will be made available on June 14 in the sole Cosmic Emerald colour option via the company’s official website, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo and Amazon.

Moto G Stylus 5G: Specifications

Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a revamped design. The stylus is now cylindrical in shape and is earlier to put back into the smartphone, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note devices. The company has also added a new feature that will ask to record the date, time and GPS when you take out the stylus, in case you lose it.

It sports a 6.8-inch LCD full HD+ display with a resolution of 2,400×1,080 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC with sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Moto G Stylus 5G runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own My UX skin on top. The device also comes with ThinkShield For Mobile which brings business-grade security. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to take selfies.