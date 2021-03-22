Motorola Moto G100 is expected to make its debut globally on March 25. Ahead of the official launch, Evan Blass of Voice has put out image renders of the device, giving us a good idea about what to expect. In addition, Blass also revealed the full specifications of the Moto G100. Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Moto G100 will sport a dual punch-hole display and with thin side bezels. The back cover will feature a rectangular camera module, which will hold four rear camera sensors and an LED flash unit. It will also sport a circular Batwing Motorola logo. Further, a 3.5mm headset jack and a SUB Type-C port will be placed at the bottom. Also Read - Motorola's next mid-ranger, Moto G60 could get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras and more

Moto G100 specifications (Expected)

The image renders put out by Blass reveal the phone in the Iridescent Ocean colour option. Moto G100 is said to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Also Read - Moto G30 first sale in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, launch offers

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, according to Blass. It will come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the region. The internal storage will be 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

A previous report hints at 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage.

When it comes to cameras, the Moto G100 will get four rear cameras, a combination of a 64-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated ToF sensor. The front cameras are said to be of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel ones.

Moto G100 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging capability. The smartphone will reportedly go on sale next month. It is expected to run on Android 11.

Moto G100 price (Expected)

As per a leak by TechnikNews, the Moto G100 could have a starting price of 400 euros, which is around Rs 34,000 on conversion. Previous reports suggest that Moto G100 will be a rebranded version of the Motorola Moto Edge S that was announced in China earlier this year. Moto Edge S price in China starts at approximately Rs 23,000.