comscore Moto G100 full design, specifications leaked ahead of March 25 global launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Moto G100 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch
News

Moto G100 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Moto G100 is said to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The image renders put out by Blass reveal the phone in the Iridescent Ocean colour option.

moto-g100-blass

Image: Evan Blass/Voice

Motorola Moto G100 is expected to make its debut globally on March 25. Ahead of the official launch, Evan Blass of Voice has put out image renders of the device, giving us a good idea about what to expect. In addition, Blass also revealed the full specifications of the Moto G100. Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Moto G100 will sport a dual punch-hole display and with thin side bezels. The back cover will feature a rectangular camera module, which will hold four rear camera sensors and an LED flash unit. It will also sport a circular Batwing Motorola logo. Further, a 3.5mm headset jack and a SUB Type-C port will be placed at the bottom. Also Read - Motorola's next mid-ranger, Moto G60 could get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras and more

Moto G100 specifications (Expected)

The image renders put out by Blass reveal the phone in the Iridescent Ocean colour option. Moto G100 is said to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Also Read - Moto G30 first sale in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, launch offers

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, according to Blass. It will come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the region. The internal storage will be 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

A previous report hints at 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage.

When it comes to cameras, the Moto G100 will get four rear cameras, a combination of a 64-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated ToF sensor. The front cameras are said to be of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel ones.

Moto G100 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging capability. The smartphone will reportedly go on sale next month. It is expected to run on Android 11.

Moto G100 price (Expected)

As per a leak by TechnikNews, the Moto G100 could have a starting price of 400 euros, which is around Rs 34,000 on conversion. Previous reports suggest that Moto G100 will be a rebranded version of the Motorola Moto Edge S that was announced in China earlier this year. Moto Edge S price in China starts at approximately Rs 23,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 22, 2021 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Moto G100 image renders reveal full design
Mobiles
Moto G100 image renders reveal full design
OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business

News

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business

OnePlus 9 series 5G full specs mistakenly leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 series 5G full specs mistakenly leaked ahead of launch

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Jio 5G phone and low-cost JioBook laptop to launch at Reliance's AGM 2021: Report

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G100 image renders reveal full design

Mobiles

Moto G100 image renders reveal full design
Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart

News

Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

...तो अब नहीं आएंगे LG के स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है वजह

Jio 5G Phone और JioBook लैपटॉप जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी

Xiaomi MI 11 Lite का अनबॉक्सिंग वीडियो लॉन्च से पहले आया सामने, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा

Vivo V21 SE भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

News

Jio 5G phone and low-cost JioBook laptop to launch at Reliance's AGM 2021: Report
News
Jio 5G phone and low-cost JioBook laptop to launch at Reliance's AGM 2021: Report
OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far
LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business

News

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business
Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more
OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers