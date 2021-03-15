Moto G100 is renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip

A few weeks ago, Motorola announced the Edge S in China as its entry into the flagship killer territory. It was expected of Motorola to launch this phone globally to take on the likes of Poco and Realme. While the company is yet to reveal its plans, a recent leak suggests the possible name Motorola could use for the global variant – the Moto G100. Yes, this will officially be the first Moto G to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip. Also Read - Motorola teases now phone with Snapdragon 870 SoC, could launch the G100 soon

The leak comes courtesy of TechnikNews, revealing all the official renders of the Moto G100 along with a few specifications. A closer look reveals that it is no different than the Chinese version of the Motorola Edge S. From the power key design to the unique dual front camera layout, the Moto G100 is just a renamed Edge S from China with no visible differences, at least from the leaked renders. Also Read - Moto G10 Power in pictures: How's the new budget Motorola phone like?

Moto G100 renders and specs leak

Based on the leak, the Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera remains the same, with no visible masking between them. The rear has the same design as the Edge S, complete with the square-shaped camera hump and large lens housing. Also Read - Motorola launches budget Moto 10 Power, Moto G30 in India: Know details

There is a 64-megapixel rear camera system on the Moto G100 that accompanies two more cameras. One of them is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and the other one is a 2-megapixel depth camera. The presence of the Snapdragon 870 is also confirmed. Motorola is said to let users choose from 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, while storage options also vary between 128GB and 256GB storage.

The leak also mentions a possible starting price of Euro 400 (approximately Rs 34,000), which is much pricier than the Chinese prices. In contrast, the Edge S in China starts from as low as approximately Rs 23,000. It seems that Snapdragon 870 powered phones will be pricier globally when compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Currently, the Moto G 5G is the most premium Moto G model Motorola sells in India. Starting at Rs 20,999, the Moto G 5G comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 5000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.