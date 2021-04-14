Motorola is gearing up to launch three new smartphones in its G-series – Moto G20, Moto G40 Fusion, and Moto G60. Ahead of the official announcement, image renders and specifications of the Moto G20 have leaked online. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

Moto G2o image renders and specifications have been leaked by 91Mobiles and tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It will be powered by the new Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-G52 3EE 2-core graphics. It will come with 4 GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Moto G20 will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Previous reports suggest that it will support 10W charging.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G20 could sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is said to be 13-megapixel.

More features of Moto G20 include a 3.5mm headset jack, a USB Type-C, NFC, fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope. The smartphone will measure 165.22×75.73×9.19 mm and weighs 200 grams.

Moto G20 specifications and design renders were leaked previously as well, by tipster Abhishek Yadav. Moto G20 smartphone will feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch.

The smartphone is said to come with a rectangular rear camera module with four image sensors. The phone appears with a blue gradient finish.

In addition, the Moto G20 was also spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site, which revealed features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio.