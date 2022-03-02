comscore Moto G22 leaked renders reveal design, specs: Check all details here
Moto G22 specs leaked, tipped to come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

According to the latest leak, the Moto G22 will sport a 6.53-inch 90 Hz OLED touchscreen with 720x1600 HD+ resolution and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

Moto G22

Motorola’s new Moto G22 has been leaked ahead of its official launch. The Moto G22 was previously spotted on a benchmark site that posted what to expect inside the new device. Additionally, the Moto G22 will be offered with a different motherboard housing the Helio G37 SoC from MediaTek. Leaked new specifications also rule out the possibility of 5G support on the Moto G22. Also Read - Motorola Moto G22 new renders leak, tipped to come with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display

Price

The Moto G22 has also been glimpsed on NBTC, EEC, and FCC certification platforms. According to Leaks, the price of the Moto G22 smartphone can be 200 Euro, i.e., around 17 thousand rupees according to Indian currency. Also Read - Moto G20 image renders, full specifications leaked

Specifications

According to the latest leak, the Moto G22 will sport a 6.53-inch 90 Hz OLED touchscreen with 720×1600 HD+ resolution and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The new Motorola G-series phone is said to come in three different color options and get a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone is also expected to get a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

There will be no 5G connectivity found in the upcoming Moto G22. This phone will run on the latest Android 12 OS. For additional storage, users will also be able to get the facility of a microSD card slot in it.

The device can get a metal-like side frame with flat sides. The glass on the front and back panels is round in the frame. The triple camera setup and LED flash are placed at the top corner and sport a bright chamfered accent-like design.

The right side of the device will house a volume rocker and power button that can double up to become a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.

  Published Date: March 2, 2022 10:51 AM IST

