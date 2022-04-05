comscore Moto G22 India launch: Check launch date, expected specs and price
News

Moto G22 to launch in India on April 8: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

The highlights of the Moto G22 include MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and a 50MP camera.

Moto G22

Image: Flipkart

Motorola earlier this month launched the Moto G22 globally. Now, the company is planning to bring its newly launched G-series smartphone to India. The company via a listing on Flipkart has announced that the Moto G22 will make a debut in India on April 8 and that it will be available exclusively via the e-retail platform. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price, specs, offers

The Flipkart listing has revealed all the key details of the upcoming Moto G22 smartphone. As per the details available on the microsite, Motorola’s Moto G22 smartphone will sport a 90Hz IPS LCD display with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Black and Mint Green colour variants of which the Mint Green colour variant is expected to be available in near future. The company didn’t reveal the exact screen size yet. However, it did say that the phone will come with a water-repellant design. Also Read - Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Coming to the internals, the Moto G22 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The storage space of the phone can be expanded using a microSD card of 1TB space. The phone also comes with a dedicated dual SIM card slot. Also Read - Moto G22 specs leaked, tipped to come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

On the software front, the upcoming Moto G22 will run the ‘near stock’ version of Android 12 mobile operating system. Motorola has assured to provide three years of security updates to the device. Coming to battery, the Moto G22 will sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Lastly, the camera. The phone will come with a 16MP selfie camera that will be housed inside a punch hole display on the top. At the back the Moto G22 will sport a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with quad-pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro vision sensor.

There is no word on pricing yet. We will have to wait until the official launch date to know more about the device.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Best Sellers