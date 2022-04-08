comscore Moto G22 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 10,999
News

Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 processor launched in India: Pricing, availability, specs

Mobiles

Moto G22 comes with a 50-megapixel quad-camera setup and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Untitled design - 2022-04-08T124331.990

Motorola has finally launched the Moto G22 in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Max Vision display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The budget-friendly smartphone will compete against Redmi 10, Realme C35 and more. Also Read - Moto G22 to launch in India on April 8: Check expected specs, price

Moto G22 pricing, sale offers, availability

The smartphone is launched in a single storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. As for the colours, it comes in black and green colour options. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price, specs, offers

The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 13 and 14 on limited stocks on Flipkart. Buyers can get the device at Rs 9,999 after bank offers.

Moto G22 specifications

Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Max Vision display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Coming to the internals, the Moto G22 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The storage space of the phone can be expanded using a microSD card of 1TB space. The phone also comes with a dedicated dual SIM card slot.

The phone will come with a 16MP selfie camera that will be housed inside a punch-hole display on the top. At the back the Moto G22 will sport a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with quad-pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro vision sensor.

On the software front, the upcoming Moto G22 will run the ‘near stock’ version of Android 12 mobile operating system. Motorola has assured to provide three years of security updates to the device. Coming to battery, the Moto G22 will sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 1:01 PM IST

