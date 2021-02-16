Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications

The company has not revealed when it will be bringing both these smartphones to India. (Image: Motorola)

Motorola has launched two new G-series smartphones – the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 priced at Euro 149.99 (approximately Rs 13,247) and at Euro 179.99 (approximately Rs 15,900), respectively. Both smartphones are pretty similar in terms of specifications, with the G30 features a few hardware upgrades. The Moto G30 will be made available in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options, whereas, the Moto G10 will be made available in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colourways. Also Read - Motorola to bring Redmi Note 9 Pro competitor in India on February 19

The company has not revealed when it will be bringing both these smartphones to India. However, taking a look at its earlier patterns, we can expect the launch soon. Also Read - Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, and more

Moto G30: Specifications

Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 1600×720 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own features added on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 20W fast charging technology. Also Read - Motorola Moto E6i is the latest budget, Android Go smartphone: Know details

It features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. It also comes with an IP52 dust and water protection rating.

Moto G10: Specifications

Moto G10 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, but it is locked at 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It also runs Android 11 and features a 5,000mAh battery. However, the charging speeds top out at 10W.

It features the same quad camera setup on the back as the G30, just with a 48-megapixel primary sensor instead of the 64-megapixel sensor. The front camera is also of a lower 8-megapixel resolution. This phone also comes with an IP52 rating.