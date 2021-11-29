comscore Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10
Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

Moto G31 with FHD+ display, 50MP triple rear camera, and a big 5,000mAh launched in India for a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Moto G31, the latest budget offering from Motorola has arrived in the Indian market. Launched for a price starting at Rs 12999, the new Moto G-series will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i in the budget range. Also Read - Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

The key highlights of the phone include a stock Android experience, a huge 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a full HD+ display. Here are all the details on the new Moto G31 price in India, sale date, and specifications sheet. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

Moto G31 price in India, sale date

The all-new affordable Moto G31 has been launched in India for a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option. The phone will be available for purchase via Motorola’s exclusive e-retail partner Flipkart’s website from December 6, 12 PM IST. Also Read - Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

Moto G31 specifications, features

As far as specs are concerned, the Moto G31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel resolution) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh, a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics and up to 6GB RAM. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via the hybrid microSD slot.

For photography, the Moto G31 offers a triple camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and quad-pixel technology, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera software includes tons of modes like Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, AR Stickers, Pro Mode, Dual Capture, among others. For shooting selfies, and making video calls, Motorola has implemented a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new Moto G-series phone gets its power generated from a big 5,000mAh battery. The handset is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of backup. It comes with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. As for biometrics, the Moto G31 includes a fingerprint sensor, and face unlock support. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include- proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, e-compass.

  Published Date: November 29, 2021 2:44 PM IST

