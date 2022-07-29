comscore Moto G32 with 90Hz smooth display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched
News

Moto G32 with 90Hz smooth display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched

Mobiles

Moto G32 is the latest mid-range smartphone with a 90Hz display and Dolby Atmos speakers, but it has been launched in the European markets for now.

motog32

Motorola has launched the Moto G32 smartphone but not in India.

Moto G32 is the latest smartphone from Motorola, which continues to attract Android purists amid newfound rivalry from Nothing. The new Motorola Moto G32 comes with a 90Hz smooth display and Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers as its highlighted features. The new Motorola phone has been launched in European markets for now. But the company is likely to bring the phone to India and other markets.

The Motorola Moto G32 is one of the G-series, which includes the company’s mid-range phones. The Moto G32 belongs to the affordable range, which is why some of the specifications are modest. For instance, the phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which seems across as underwhelming for its price. Before I tell you the full specifications of the Moto G32, let us get the price and availability details of the Moto G32 out of our way first.

Moto G32 price

The Moto G32 comes in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It costs EUR 209.99, which is roughly Rs 17,000. The phone comes in Satin Silver and Mineral Grey colours. It is now available to purchase in select markets in Europe, while the India launch is expected over the next few weeks.

Moto G32 specifications

Considering the phone appeals to the masses, it comes with a balanced set of specifications. On one hand, you get a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. On the other hand, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor inside the phone with only 4GB of RAM. There is 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a MicroSD card. The phone runs Android 12 with a near-stock interface. On the side of the Moto G32 is a fingerprint sensor, but there is also support for face unlock.

On the back of the Moto G32, you get three cameras: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an F1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with an F2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an F2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Moto G32 comes with a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole in the dead centre. Powering the phone is a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and the charger comes bundled in the box. The phone uses a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. There is support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

  Published Date: July 29, 2022 4:19 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more
Apple Days sale is now live on Croma: Check out the best deals

Photo Gallery

Apple Days sale is now live on Croma: Check out the best deals

Tecno Spark 9T launched in India: All you need to know

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 9T launched in India: All you need to know

Vivo India refutes ED's claims of money laundering in India: Check details

News

Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

