comscore Moto G40 Fusion specs leak, could rival Redmi Note 10 Pro in India
News

Moto G40 Fusion specifications leak, could rival Redmi Note 10 Pro in India

Mobiles

Leaks suggest the Moto G40 Fusion launching in India as a Redmi Note 10 Pro rival. It could borrow cameras from the Moto G 5G.

Moto G60

Source: TechNikNews

Motorola’s entire affordable smartphone lineup is undergoing a drastic change. India saw the launch of the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 as budget smartphone offerings. Next in line is expected to be a Moto G40 Fusion, which according to a recent leak, could be Motorola’s answer to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Moto G40 Fusion is likely to be a derived version of the upcoming Moto G60 from the European market. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones priced under/almost Rs 20,000 to buy in April 2021

Based on a report from TechNikNews, the Moto G40 Fusion will essentially be a derivative of the European Moto G60, albeit with a downgrade. The Moto G60 has long been known to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor in the world of leaks. The Indian version will get a different name, though, and will compromise with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

Moto G40 Fusion specifications leak

It is said that halfway through the development stage of these phones, Motorola decided to do away with the 108-megapixel camera sensor on the Indian variant. The company decided to stick with the 64-megapixel camera sensor for the Moto G40 Fusion. There will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor and another 2-megapixel camera, thereby completing the triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery: Check price

Moto G60

Source: TechNikNews

The G40 Fusion also takes a hit for its front camera. While the European G60 gets a 32-megapixel camera sensor, the G40 Fusion will settle for a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The leak suggests two storage variants for the G40 Fusion: a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Rest of the specifications are expected to remain identical between the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Both these phones will offer a 6.78-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 732G chipset is expected to be the brains behind both of these Motorola devices. A 6000mAh battery is expected to keep everything alive.

We speculate that the Moto G40 Fusion could replace the aging Motorola One Fusion from last year. With a rich features list, the Motorola G40 Fusion is likely to come in as an alternative to the recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Realme 8. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently the most feature-packed offering in this segment, complete with a  120Hz AMOLED display, a 5020mAh battery, a premium design, and a 64-megapixel main rear camera – all of it starting at a price of Rs 15,999.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2021 4:17 PM IST

