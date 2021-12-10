Moto G51 5G, the latest mid-ranger from Motorola’s smartphone inventory has hit the Indian shores. The new handset is the latest affordable 5G offering from the company. The highlights of the Moto-G series phone are- triple rear camera, 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Moto G51 5G set to debut today: Launch timeline, expected price in India, specs, and more

Moto G51 5G price in India, sale

Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase exclusively via e-retail platform Flipkart from December 16, 12 PM IST. The Lenovo-owned brand recently launched the affordable Moto G31 in India for a price of Rs 12,999 for the base model. Also Read - Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset



Moto G51 5G specifications

Moto G51 5G gets a 6.8-inch Max Vision display with full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. At the helm sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The phone comes with expandable storage support as well. For biometrics, the new Moto G51 5G gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For photography, Motorola has offered a triple rear camera setup on the new Moto G-series phone. The configurations are as follows- a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. To make video calls, and snap selfies you get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that is embedded on a centered punch-hole cutout.

The Moto phone packs a big 5,000mAh battery that comes with 20W Rapid Charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope. The all-new Moto 5G phone will be available in two colour coats- Aqua Blue and Indigo Blue. Considering the price and specs, the phone will compete against the likes of Realme Narzo 30 5G.