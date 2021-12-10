Moto G51 5G, the mid-ranger from the Lenovo-owned brand is set to launch in India today. The handset will be sold exclusively via its e-retail partner Flipkart. The new handset will join the budget Moto G-series smartphone, the Moto G31 that was launched in the country recently. Also Read - Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

To recall, Moto G51 5G made its official debut in Europe alongside a bunch of other Moto G-series phones including the Moto G200. Here are the new Moto G-series India launch timeline, expected price, and specs details. Also Read - Motorola Edge S30 to debut with this near six-month-old flagship chip

Moto G51 5G to launch in India today: Launch timeline, expected price in India

Moto G51 5G will make its debut in India today, December 10 at 12 PM IST. The device will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. As for the price in India, the phone is expected to be placed under Rs 20,000 price bracket. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch



Moto G51 5G specifications, features

As mentioned, Moto G51 5G was initially launched in Europe with a mid-tier chipset and a 120Hz display. The Indian variant is expected to get similar features as the European model. The Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of 2.1 storage.

The phone has a punch-hole cutout upfront to accommodate the 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. For shooting wide-angle shots, recording videos, the Moto G51 5G offers a triple rear camera system that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

As for the powerhouse, Motorola has equipped a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports a 10W charging solution. For security, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 based on clean stock UI atop. Connectivity options in the phone include- 5G SA/ NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The new Moto G51 5G comes in two colour shades- Indigo Blue and Bright Silver.