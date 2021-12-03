Moto G51 5G tipped to launch in India next week, price leaked online

Motorola G51 5G, the new G-series tipped to launch in India next week. The new Moto G-series handset is the company’s first to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor. The phone was introduced in Europe with a triple rear camera, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Edge X30 launch date revealed: Flagship to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Here’s all the rumour mill is churning out on Moto G51 5G release date, price in India, expected specs over the past few days. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Moto G51 5G India launch date tipped

Moto G51 5G has been rumoured to launch in India on December 10. The details come via the tipster Mukul Sharma who claims the phone to debut next week. However, Motorola hasn’t shared any specifics on the new Moto G-series phone India launch yet. Also Read - Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

Moto G51 5G price in India (rumoured)

Moto G51 5G was introduced in the European market for a starting price of EUR 229.99 (around Rs 19,600). As per reports, the phone might be placed under Rs 20,000 price bracket in India. To recall, the Moto phone was launched alongside Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41, and Moto G31 in Europe last month.

Moto G51 5G specs

Moto G51 5G Indian variant is expected to carry similar specs as the European model that sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera up front. The Moto G51 5G gets a battery backup of 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. The Lenovo-owned brand recently launched Moto G31 in India for a price starting at Rs 12,999. The new Moto G51 will be another handset on the list to join the Moto G portfolio in the country.