Motorola recently launched Moto G52 in the European markets. It is now expected that the company might launch it in India as soon as later this month, reported 91Mobiles. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W charging.

It is expected that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The 4GB RAM storage variant is priced at EUR 249 (approx Rs 20,600) in European markets. The Indian variant is likely to sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ screen of pOLED variety, which is more shockproof than the AMOLED. The European variant comes with a 6.6-inch OLED display.

Motorola Moto G52 expected specifications, features

Motorola Moto G52 might feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ screen of pOLED variety that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is likely to house a punch-hole camera on the top centre part. As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX.

As per the company, “With My UX, control your phone with simple gestures, customize your entertainment settings, and create a look that’s all you.”

In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.