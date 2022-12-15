Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto G53 smartphone alongside the flagship Moto X40. While the Moto X40 is a premium phone, the Moto G53 is an entry-level device succeeding the Moto G53.

Although it is a successor, it has some major downgrades over the G52. Instead of an OLED panel, it has an LCD panel and instead of an FHD+ resolution, it has an HD+ resolution. It now only has 18W fast charging.

Motorola Moto G53 specifications

The Motorola Moto G53 sports a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD display with an HD+ (720 x 1600) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. On the front, inside the punch-hole cut out it has a single selfie snapper. It is an 8MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. This is again a downgrade from the Moto G52 which launched a 50MP triple camera system having a dedicated ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core chipset by Qualcomm Snapdragon. The exact chipset is unknown but it is a 5G processor making the G53 capable of 5G connectivity. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot of up to 1TB.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with MyUI 5.0 out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C for charging and data transfer.

Motorola Moto G53 price and colors

The Moto G53 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs 10,600) for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 1099 (roughly Rs 13,000). It has two color options — Black and Grey.