Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

Motorola is set to launch two new Moto G series smartphones in the days to come. The upcoming Motorola devices are said to be the Moto G60 and the Moto G20.

The launch of the two Motorola phones looks imminent but the company is yet to officially reveal the release date. Ahead of the official announcement, the design and specifications of the Moto G60 and the Moto G20 have been leaked. Let's take a detailed look at them.

The design and the specifications of the two upcoming Motorola smartphones have been leaked by a popular tipster Abhishek Yadav.

The renders show both the smartphones from front as well as back. The Moto G60 looks more premium with a hole-punch display design and triple cameras at the rear panel. The Motorola Moto G20, on the other hand, appears with a waterdrop-style notch display and quad rear camera setup.

Moto G60 renders leaked: Design, specifications

The renders show the upcoming Moto G60 features a flat hole-punch display with a cutout for the selfie camera at the top centre of the screen. The phone appears with glossy black finish and a rectangular camera module on the back panel with three cameras placed inside it, aligned vertically.

The tipster further suggests that the Moto G60 will come packed with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a rear fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo embossed inside.

As per rumours, the Motorola Moto G60 will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is said to pack a 6000mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola smartphone is said to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor. On the front, the Moto phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G20 renders leaked: Design, specifications

The leaked renders show the Moto G20 with a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch, a rectangular camera module at bac panel with four image sensors. The phone appears with a blue gradient finish.

To recall, the Moto G20 was previously spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site with features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. Some rumours have also suggested that the phone will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.