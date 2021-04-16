Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are set to launch in India on April 20 as Motorola India confirmed that the two phones will be unveiled via e-retail platform Flipkart. A dedicated Moto G-series (Notify Me) page is already live on the e-retail platform showing Moto G60 and G40 Fusion’s key specs and details. As per the listing, the Moto G60 will ship with a 108-megapixel triple camera setup, while the Moto G40 will come with a 64-megapixel triple camera system. Also Read - 5 most-awaited smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60

Notably, the company took to Twitter yesterday to tease the design of the new Moto G-series. The Lenovo-backed phone maker back then cited that it will reveal key aspects of the Moto G60 and G40 Fusion on Flipkart and a couple of hours later, key details of the new Motorola Moto-G series are now out the e-retail site. For those unaware, the e-retailer is Moto India’s exclusive partner for selling Moto products in the country. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

Here are all the details of the new Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones.

Moto G60 specifications, features

Moto G60, the new Moto G-series smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch tall display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The display has a centered punch-hole cutout that features a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

In terms of optics, the Moto G60 equips a 108-megapixel sensor, a combination of 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 8-megapixel macro sensor embedded on a single lens, and a depth sensor.

On the design front, both Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion features a tall form factor with a shiny back cover and triple cameras stacked vertically. There are three buttons punched on the right edge frame that comprises of a power key, volume rockers, and the third one likely for triggering Google Assistant. The Moto G60 will come with a battery backup of 6,000mAh. Both devices will run stock Android 11 right out of the box.

Moto G40 Fusion specifications, features

As mentioned, the Moto G40 Fusion shares an identical design to the Moto G60. Although the Flipkart Moto G-series page shared insights on the Moto G60, there isn’t much detail about the Moto G40 Fusion, except it will have a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and run on stock Android 11 OS. Reports suggest that the phone might come with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion India launch are scheduled for April 20 at 12 PM. Given the recent pandemic is causing turmoil around, Motorola India will have a virtual-only launch event next week.