Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch today: How to watch livestream

Motorola is set to launch its new Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones in India today. The company has already revealed that both the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Moto G60 has been teased to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back, while the Moto G40 Fusion will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Both the devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion: India launch details

Motorola will be holding its Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion launch event today at 12 PM IST. The company will live stream the launch event via its official YouTube channel, with there being no in-person event for the same, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch set for April 20 via Flipkart, key specs revealed

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch: Expected price

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Moto G60 will be priced starting at Rs 18,999 and will go up to Rs 19,999, whereas, the Moto G40 Fusion will start at Rs 15,999 and will go up to Rs 16,999. The company has not officially revealed the prices of the devices yet, so please take this leak with a pinch of salt. Also Read - 5 most-awaited smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60

Moto G60: Specifications

Motorola has revealed a lot of key specifications for both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones in its teasers leading up to the launch. Moto G60 will sport a 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with a few minor tweaks to the UI and the addition of Moto Gestures. All of this will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

The device will come with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications

The Moto G40 Fusion will also feature the same 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC as its bigger brother. The camera is where we will get to see a change, with it having a 64-megapixel primary sensor rather than a 108-megapixel one.

It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which according to the company will last for up to 54 hours on a single charge. Both the devices will also come with a ThinShield For Mobile “Business Grade Security.”