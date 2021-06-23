Moto G60S, G50 5G and Edge 20 Lite coming soon: More midrangers?

Motorola is going after the new-age Chinese smartphone brands aggressively by following their strategy. In the last six months, we have seen a myriad of G series midrange phones gracing the market. However, there’s more, as leaked by noted tipster Evan Blass. Motorola is going to bring two more G series devices and a new Edge 20 series device. Also Read - Motorola Defy 2021 rugged phone with 48MP camera, IP68 rating announced

The leak does not talk about any of the expected specifications or renders. Only the names are confirmed for now: there's a Moto G60S and a Moto G50 5G. A new Moto Edge 20 Lite is mentioned, which could hint at the high-end Edge series continuation from last year's Edge models. The Moto G50 already exists in global markets and could just be another rebranded version for specific markets.

Moto G60S and Edge 20 Lite will be new additions

The Moto G60 launched in India a few months ago and is currently Motorola's strongest midrange offering in the last few years. The G60 offers some high-end features such as a 120Hz LCD display, a 108-megapixel main rear camera, a 6000mAh battery, and a near-stock Android experience. It is possible that the G60S could offer minor upgrades over the standard model.

However, the “S” moniker in Motorola’s lineup has always presented us with watered-down versions of older models. Hence, the G60S could ditch the 108-megapixel camera and possibly the 120Hz display in favour of more affordable components. The design could be different but Motorola has gone for all-plastic builds this year. Maybe a surprise awaits us?

Motorola “Kyoto” is the Edge 20 Lite

Motorola “Lisbon” is the G60S

Motorola “Saipan” is the G50 5G — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 21, 2021

On the other hand, the Moto Edge 20 Lite hints at the Edge 20 series succeeding last year’s Edge models. Motorola is yet to confirm anything but previous rumours have suggested two new Edge series models coming later this year. This series could possibly release the Edge S from China as the Edge 20 for global markets. That phone has a Snapdragon 870 beating under the hood and is sold as the Moto G100 in other markets.

On the other hand, rumours also suggest that Motorola has delayed the release of its next Razr model. Expected to be called the Razr 3, the phone is expected to launch sometime in late 2022. This may possibly due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic as well as more development time.