Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Motorola Moto G71 5G India launch has been scheduled for January 10, a day prior to the OnePlus 10 Pro global debut. The new Moto G-series was initially showcased in Europe alongside Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 in Europe last November.

With the debut, Moto G71 5G will join the 5G smartphone portfolio in India alongside Moto G51 5G. The Chinese brand via its official Motorola India confirmed the new Moto smartphone to launch next week and will be exclusive to e-retail platform Flipkart. The tweet carries a teaser image highlighting the launch date and the platform where it will be available for purchase.

Moto G71 5G price in India (expected)

Moto G71 5G was launched in Europe for a price starting at EUR 299.99 (around Rs 25,200). We expect the phone to arrive in the Indian market under a similar price range.

GO ALL IN with #motog71 5G smartphone & get ready to experience blazing fast performance, super-fast 5G connectivity, brilliant & immersive display experience & more. Launching 10th Jan on @Flipkart! #gomotog pic.twitter.com/5UZ10VO5lu — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 4, 2022

Moto G71 5G specs

Motorola Moto G71 5G is one of the first devices to equip Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX custom skin on top offering a near-stock Android experience. For consuming content, the new Moto G-series phone offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

For taking photos, the Moto G71 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup carrying a 50-megapixel primary sensor which is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. To make videos, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is embedded on the centered punch-hole cutout. As for storage, the phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Much like other G-series smartphones, it bags a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower 30 fast charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.