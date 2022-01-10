Motorola will finally launch the Moto G71 5G smartphone in India today. The company has confirmed a lot of specifications of the phone ahead of the launch. The highlight of the smartphone is its Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. According to the company, Moto G71 5G is the first smartphone in India to be powered by this Qualcomm processor. It is confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Moto G71 5G India price revealed ahead of January 10 launch

Moto G71 5G expected India pricing

As reported by Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, a Motorola website screenshot suggests that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 18,999 in India. This variant is likely to offer 6GB RAM in addition to 2GB of virtual RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Notably, the smartphone was launched at €300 (approx Rs 25,200) in Europe. Also Read - Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Moto G71 5G expected specifications

Moto G71 5G will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For taking selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel camera.

Immerse yourself in entertainment with the all-new #motog71 5G’s brilliant 6.4″ AMOLED FHD+ Display. #GoAllIn with remarkably sharp visuals that are incredibly detailed without pixelation. Stay tuned as it launches tomorrow on @Flipkart. #gomotog https://t.co/zOQBlIaUMs pic.twitter.com/IkFTQQIDUi — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 9, 2022

Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power 30 fast charging solution. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will come with support for WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos support. Moto G71 5G will be available in three colour variants- Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black.

A Flipkart teaser confirms that the smartphone will come with an IP52 water-repellent design. The company promises that it will get the Android 12 update and 2 years of security updates.