Motorola has launched the Moto G71 5G smartphone in India at a price of Rs 18,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Charge. According to Motorola, Moto G71 is the first smartphone in India to be powered by this Qualcomm processor.

Moto G71 5G pricing, availability

The 6GB RAM (2GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. Moto G71 5G is available in three colour variants: Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black.

It will be available for purchase in India on January 19, at 12 pm on Flipkart.

#GoAllIn with the all-new #motog71 5G. Packed with features like India’s first Snapdragon™ 695 5G Processor, 13 Global 5G Bands, 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ Display and more. Get your own at just ₹18,999 as the sale starts from 19th Jan on @Flipkart. #gomotog https://t.co/zOQBlIaUMs pic.twitter.com/uuqVZ5l5sk — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 10, 2022

Moto G71 5G specifications

Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For security, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For taking selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel camera.

Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power 30 fast charging solution. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

The handset comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. The company promises that it will get the Android 12 update and 2 years of security updates.