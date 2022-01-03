Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

Motorola seems to be on a launch spreeing in India again. The Lenovo-owned brand recently brought two affordable Moto G-series smartphones in the country- Moto G31, and Moto G51 5G. The company is now planning to add another smartphone to its portfolio. Also Read - Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

As per the known tipster Yogesh Brar, Motorola will launch the new Moto G71 smartphone in India next week. “Motorola is also jumping on the January launch window. Moto G71 to launch by the second week. Teasers should be out by this week,” the tipster mentioned in his tweet. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

To recall, Motorola introduced the Moto G71 at the global stage alongside Moto G31, Moto G41, and Moto G51 5G a few months ago. The phone was launched in the European countries for a price of €299.99 (around Rs 25,200). Whether the phone carries a similar price tag in India remains to be seen. Also Read - Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Moto G71 specifications, features

Much like other Moto G-series smartphones, the Moto G71 gets a similar design language with a curved thick body and a centered punch-hole cutout display. The phone has tapered edges with the right side accommodating the power button, assistant key, and volume rockers.

Motorola is also jumping on the January launch window. Moto G71 to launch by 2nd week. Teasers should be out by this week. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 1, 2022

As for the core specs, the Moto G71 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For taking photos, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For taking selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports Turbo Power 30 fast charging solution. Connectivity options on the phone include- WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port. For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Moto G71 also has a P2i coating and is water repellent. It has Dolby Atmos support. Motorola introduced the Moto G-series phone in three colour coats- Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black.