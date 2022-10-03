Moto G72 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Motorola today launched a new Moto G-series smartphone in India. The newly launched Moto G72 is the 12th-generation of G-series smartphone in India and it joins the league of other smartphones such as the Moto G62 5G, the Moto G32, the Moto 42 and the Moto G82 5G among others. In India, it competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the Realme 9 5G SE and the Realme 9 Pro in India. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Moto G72 price and availability

The newly launched Moto G72 comes in India in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This variant costs Rs 18,999 in India. It will be available in India in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colour variants via Flipkart starting 12PM on October 12. Also Read - Flipkart accidentally reveals Big Diwali sale date, discounts and more

As a part of the launch offer, the phone will be available at a price of Rs 14,999 after including Rs 3,000 cashback on exchange and Rs 1,000 instant discount on purchases made via select banks. In addition to this, interested buyers will get Jio benefits worth Rs 5,049, which includes a cashback of Rs 4,000 on prepaid recharges, Rs 549 off on Zee5 annual membership and a discount of Rs 500 discount on purchases on Myntra. Also Read - Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart user orders laptop, gets detergent soap instead

Moto G72 specifications and features

Coming to features and specifications, the newly launched Moto G72 is 7.99mm wide and weighs just 166gm and it comes with a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 576Hz and IP52 dust and water repellant coating. The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 system-on-chip that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs stock Android 12 with assured update to Android 13 and three years of security updates. Additionally, it has Motorola’s ThinkShield for security.

Coming to the cameras, the newly launched Moto G72 smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower technology. Additional features include support for 13 5G bands, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.