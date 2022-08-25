Moto G72 with 4G chip, up to 12GB RAM may launch in India soon

Motorola may soon launch a new Moto G-series phone. A new leak said a Moto G72 will soon be coming to India, possibly sometime in September or October. It will be a budget phone and will not feature 5G, despite being a successor to the Moto G71 5G. This might as well be the Motorola phone with model number XT2255 that was spotted on websites of certification authorities of different countries.

A Pricebaba report has said the Moto G72 will use a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, but if not, it might come with a different MediaTek processor that is not launched yet. You may get 6GB and 8GB RAM options on the Moto G72, along with the option to dynamically increase the RAM capacity to up to 4GB by allocating some from the phone’s internal storage. The internal storage information, however, is not available at the moment.

The report further said the Motorola Moto G72 will come with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. It may use a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This specific information is the same as the one the listings of the Motorola XT2255 include on several certification websites. The Moto G72 appeared on the websites of the US Federal Communications Commission, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of UAE, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the IMEI.

The rest of the specifications of the Moto G72 are not available right now. But considering this phone might be the successor to the Moto G71, there may be a few similarities. While we are not sure what they would be, the Moto G72 will not be a 5G phone. The Moto G71 5G, for instance, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which comes with a 5G modem.