Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Motorola has expanded its range of G-Series smartphones by making the official Moto G9 Power. Just like its siblings, the Moto G9 Power comes as a mid-range phone that offers attractive specifications in it. Especially when talking about the large battery capacity, which is one of the selling points of this device. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+, 5000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम को Flipkart सेल में Rs 2,500 सस्ता खरीदें

Moto G9 Power Specifications

Starting from the display, the Moto G9 Power comes packing a Max Vision LCD screen measuring 6.78 inches, which produces HD Plus resolution (720 x 1640 pixels) along with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Unlike other models that use the Dewdrop notch design, the Moto G9 Power comes with a punch-hole cutout that is placed in the upper left corner to accommodate a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+, 6GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा को Flipkart सेल के आखिरी दिन Rs 14,999 में खरीदें

While on the back, we get a triple-camera setup in class in a square camera module like the Moto G 5G smartphone that Motorola also recently unveiled. The three cameras consist of a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is accompanied by an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. Also Read - 6GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा वाले Motorola One Fusion+ को Flipkart से Rs 14999 में खरीदें

Moto G9 Power Battery

As mentioned, the main highlight of this Motorola phone is in the battery. This phone has a battery with a capacity of 6,000 mAh which is bigger than the Moto G9 or G9 Play which is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. Although it is still inferior to the Samsung Galaxy M51 which has a 7,000 mAh battery. With a 6,000 mAh battery capacity, it should be enough to make the smartphone running all day long.

It has dimensions of 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm and weighs around 221 grams. It also comes with 20W TurboPower technology via USB Type-C. Coming to the processor, the phone relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC assisted by 4GB RAM and 128GB of native storage. It can still be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Complementing the specifications, the Moto G9 Power is equipped with dual nano-SIM support, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs the Android 10 operating system with the Motorola My UX interface on it.

Moto G9 Power Price

The phone is ready to be sold in several markets such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. It comes in two color choices, including Electic Violet and Metallic Sage. As for the price, Motorola is selling this new phone with a price tag of €200 (around Rs. 17,600).