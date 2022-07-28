Motorola is expected to launch Moto Razr 2022 smartphone on August 2 in China. Before its launch, the company has been dropping t some teasers for the device to spice up things. One such teaser has revealed the secondary display of the foldable phone. Interestingly, the phone’s secondary screen will be upgraded over the Razr 5G. In addition to this, the dual camera setup is also confirmed for the device. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Motorola Moto G42 India launch tipped for July 4

Moto Razr 2022 appears in teaser poster

According to a teaser image posted on Weibo, the Motorola Moto Razr 2022 will come with a big secondary display. The screen size isn’t revealed but it is apparently bigger than the predecessor. Also, the rear camera is visible in the poster. Also Read - Moto G82 5G alternatives: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and more

The foldable phone will feature a dual rear camera setup as compared with a single rear camera in the Razr 5G. The dual camera setup will be assisted by an LED flash. Again, just like the display, the camera specs have been hidden. If we go by the leaks, it should feature a 50MP dual camera setup. Also Read - Motorola Moto G62 5G showcased in fresh renders

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 2022 will come with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. There will also be a 3-inch secondary screen that will act as a cover display. To recall, the predecessor was launched with a 2.7-inch secondary display and a 6.2-inch primary display.

As for the camera, it will come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it will boast a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will boot on Android 12 OS and have MyUI 4.0 on top of it.

Price and Colors

Coming to the pricing, the Razr 2022 is said to start at €1,149 (roughly Rs 92,951). It is expected to come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue color options.