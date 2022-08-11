Moto Razr 2022 with 144Hz foldable P-OLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched, will compete against Galaxy Z Flip4

Smartphone maker on Thursday launched announce three flagship phones, namely the Moto Razr 2022, the Moto X30 Pro, and the Moto S30 Pro. The Razr 2022 features latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and also has a foldable 144Hz P-OLED display, a secondary screen as well as two 50-megapixel cameras on the back. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2022 Price confirmed ahead of tomorrow's launch

Moto Razr 2022 price and availability

The Motorola Razr 2022 starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000) for the base variant with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at CYN 6,499 Yuan and the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage will cost CYN 7,299. The Razr 2022 comes in black and white colors and it will be available for purchase starting on August 15 in China. The smartphone is also expected to release in the global market soon.

Moto Razr 2022 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole design. The screen supports an FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+, and DC dimming. The back panel of the device features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is present under the hood of the Moto Razr 2022. The device offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots to the Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with MyUI 4.0.

The smartphone houses a horizontal dual-camera setup, which is headlined by an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. The device also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that carries support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone offers connectivity features such as dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.