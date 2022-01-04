comscore Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Moto Tab G70 listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent
News

Moto Tab G70 listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent

Mobiles

While the Flipkart listing has revealed the design and complete specifications of the Moto Tab G70, there is no word on the launch date yet.

Moto Tab G70

Image: Flipkart

Motorola launched its first tablet – the Moto Tab G20 – in India at a price of Rs 10,999 last year. Now, word is that the company is gearing to launch another tablet in the country. Motorola’s upcoming tablet in India is called the Moto Tab G70 and it is already listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch. While the Flipkart listing doesn’t reveal the price or more importantly the launch date of the Moto Tab G70, it does give us a full view of the tablet’s design. In addition to that, the listing also reveals the specifications of Motorola’s upcoming tablet, leaving nothing to imagination. Also Read - Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

The overall design of the upcoming Moto Tab G70 is quite similar to last year’s Tab G20. However, there are some subtle changes as well. For starters, while both the Moto Tab G70 and the Moto Tab G20 feature a single rear camera, the former features a better camera configuration than the latter. Motorola has also changed the placement of the front camera. In the Tab G20, the front camera is stacked vertically in the top bezel of the tablet, while in the case of the Tab G70, the company has placed it horizontally in the top bezel. Additionally, the Tab G20 features a monochrome design while the upcoming Tab G70 features a dual-tone design. Also Read - Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 features an 11-inch LCD IPS display with a 2K resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. It offers 400 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset with two 2.05GHz A76 cores and six 2.0GHz A55 cores. Just like the Tab G20, the coming Tab G70 tablet runs on Android 11 with Motorola’s My UX on top and it comes in a single 4GB + 64GB memory variant. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

On the camera front, the Moto Tab G70 features a 13MP auto-focus with LED flash at the back and on the front, it sports an 8MP camera with fixed focus. Coming to the battery, the upcoming Moto Tab G70 comes with a better 7,700mAh battery. The Flipkart listing says that it will provide up to 12 hours of video backup and a up to 12 hours of web browsing experience. Other features include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual microphones with Smart Voice by DSP, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11. The Moto Tab G70 will be available in a Modernist Teal design.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

RBI introduces new offline digital payment method
News
RBI introduces new offline digital payment method
Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch

Xiaomi 12 series global launch tipped, India launch imminent

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series global launch tipped, India launch imminent

Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue

Mobiles

Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your Chinese Realme 8s

RBI introduces new offline digital payment method

Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch

Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch
Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

Mobiles

Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

Opinions

Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?
Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Mobiles

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

हिंदी समाचार

BlackBerry के ये फोन आज से हो जाएंगे बंद, नहीं कर पाएंगे कॉल और मैसेज

ओला के दावों पर FADA ने फेरा पानी, दिसंबर में केवल 1 प्रतिशत ई-स्कूटर हुआ डिलीवर

OnePlus 10 Pro की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से उठा पर्दा, सामने आई इस प्रीमियम फोन की शानदार पिक्चर्स

Apple के लिए नए साल की शुरुआत हुई जबरदस्त, बन गई 3 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की कंपनी

LG TVs में आएंगे कई लेटेस्ट इनोवेशन्स, बेहद शानदार होगा OLED EX और Transparent OLED Display

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your Chinese Realme 8s
Mobiles
This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your Chinese Realme 8s
RBI introduces new offline digital payment method

News

RBI introduces new offline digital payment method
Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch
Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue

Mobiles

Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers