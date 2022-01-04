Moto Tab G70 full specs revealed ahead of India launch

Motorola launched its first tablet – the Moto Tab G20 – in India at a price of Rs 10,999 last year. Now, word is that the company is gearing to launch another tablet in the country. Motorola’s upcoming tablet in India is called the Moto Tab G70 and it is already listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch. While the Flipkart listing doesn’t reveal the price or more importantly the launch date of the Moto Tab G70, it does give us a full view of the tablet’s design. In addition to that, the listing also reveals the specifications of Motorola’s upcoming tablet, leaving nothing to imagination. Also Read - Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

The overall design of the upcoming Moto Tab G70 is quite similar to last year's Tab G20. However, there are some subtle changes as well. For starters, while both the Moto Tab G70 and the Moto Tab G20 feature a single rear camera, the former features a better camera configuration than the latter. Motorola has also changed the placement of the front camera. In the Tab G20, the front camera is stacked vertically in the top bezel of the tablet, while in the case of the Tab G70, the company has placed it horizontally in the top bezel. Additionally, the Tab G20 features a monochrome design while the upcoming Tab G70 features a dual-tone design.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 features an 11-inch LCD IPS display with a 2K resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. It offers 400 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by MediaTek's Helio G90T chipset with two 2.05GHz A76 cores and six 2.0GHz A55 cores. Just like the Tab G20, the coming Tab G70 tablet runs on Android 11 with Motorola's My UX on top and it comes in a single 4GB + 64GB memory variant.

On the camera front, the Moto Tab G70 features a 13MP auto-focus with LED flash at the back and on the front, it sports an 8MP camera with fixed focus. Coming to the battery, the upcoming Moto Tab G70 comes with a better 7,700mAh battery. The Flipkart listing says that it will provide up to 12 hours of video backup and a up to 12 hours of web browsing experience. Other features include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual microphones with Smart Voice by DSP, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11. The Moto Tab G70 will be available in a Modernist Teal design.