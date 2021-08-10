Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launching in India on August 17

Motorola is returning to premium midrange smartphone space with the Edge 20 series; a category once dominated by its Moto X smartphones. Now, it has confirmed bringing two models to India on August 17. The Edge 20 will be the more premium model with a Snapdragon 778G chip and a 6.9mm slim form factor. The Edge 20 Fusion will be based on the Edge 20 Lite but with a new chipset, as the rumours suggest. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 series officially teased in India: What to expect?

Both the phones will be available from August 17 on Flipkart. Motorola is yet to reveal plans for the high-end Edge 20 Pro as of now. The teaser page for the Edge 20 Fusion also reveals Motorola’s plans to launch a mobile-based desktop interface, similar to the Samsung DeX feature. This will now add to the ThinkShield security solution that debuted on the Moto G60 earlier this year. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T vs Moto G40 Fusion: How these under Rs 15,000 phones compare

Motorola confirms Edge 20 series models for India

The Edge 20 Fusion is an interesting one from the two models coming to India. The phone is most likely to take the battle to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G but with an upper hand in terms of specifications. It is based on the Dimensity 720 chip but India will get a special upgrade to the more capable Dimensity 800U chipset. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite launches as a new premium midrange offering: Specs, prices and more

In fact, Motorola is going all out on this phone with regards to specifications. The phone will feature the 108-megapixel sensor for the primary camera, which will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that doubles up as a macro camera. There’s a standard affair depth sensor as well.

Motorola is using a 10-bit AMOLED display on the Edge 20, which carries a refresh rate of 90Hz. Motorola is also promising the presence of 13 5G bands on the phone, which is another positive sign for this phone.

The Edge 20, on the other hand, is likely to aim at the premium midrange space where the Nord 2 sits. Motorola has so far teased the flat-sided design of the Edge 20 with a thickness of 6.9mm in two shades of colours. Similar to the global model, this one is getting a 108-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide/macro camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Another highlight on the phone is a 144Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The phone will rely on the Snapdragon 778G chipset along with support for 11 5G bands. The Edge 20 will also let you use the phone as a mobile PC, stream as TV, and even stream games on a large display.