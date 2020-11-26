Do you think Indians don’t have enough choices when it comes to smartphones? Well, if you do, Motorola is bringing another option to India, and this time, it belongs to its 5G portfolio. The phone is called the Moto G 5G, which was launched in Europe a few months ago. Motorola has not teased any specifications of the device but has confirmed it will launch on Flipkart on November 30 at 12 pm. Also Read - Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

The global variant of the phone is the first and only phone in the world to debut the Snapdragon 750G 5G chip. This chip was launched by Qualcomm a few months ago as a slightly watered-down version of the Snapdragon 765G chip. With this chip, we expect Motorola to price the Moto G 5G just shy of the entry-level variant of the OnePlus Nord, which currently is the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Also Read - Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Moto G 5G coming to India

The Moto G 5G is part of the midrange smartphones from Motorola that focuses on performance. Motorola sticks to its near-stock version of Android and paired with this powerful chip, this phone could be a great choice for several gamers looking for a high-performance phone at a reasonable price. Also Read - Moto E7 renders leak online and reveal design, other key features

Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on @Flipkart! Stay tuned. https://t.co/3HD1jvKWYo pic.twitter.com/kCcjDepMDr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2020

The Moto G 5G in Europe gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with support for HDR10+ colors. The display has a punch-hole cutout for holding the front camera. Other highlights on the Moto G 5G include a 5000mAh battery with support for a 20W fast wired charging system. The phone comes with 64GB storage as standard, which is on par with the base variant of the OnePlus Nord. The global version also runs on Android 10.

When it comes to cameras, the Moto G 5G uses a 48-megapixel main camera at the back. This is accompanied by an ultra-wide camera as well as a macro camera. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

All that remains to be seen is how much does Motorola change it for the Indian market. Will it see any specification upgrades over the global version, similar to recent launches from Motorola? Moreover, what could the price be for the Moto G 5G? Could it finally prove to be a worthy competitor to the much-hyped OnePlus Nord? We can only know once we have our hands on this handset.