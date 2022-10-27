comscore Motorola confirms Moto X40, its next flagship, is coming soon
Motorola confirms Moto X40, its next flagship, is coming soon

Motorola has now teased the arrival of the Moto X30 successor, which would conveniently be known as the Moto X40 in China.

  • Motorola has teased it will launch the next flagship Moto X40 soon.
  • The Moto X40 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • Moto X40's international model may be known as Moto Edge 40 Pro.
motoedge30pro

Motorola has managed to grab many firsts for itself. Last year, it became the first brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone, the Moto Edge X30. It has now teased the arrival of the successor, which would conveniently be known as the Moto X40. Lenovo Mobile Business Group’s General Manager, Chen Jin, asked his followers on Weibo what they expect from the Moto X40, confirming the company’s next flagship is due to arrive soon.

Since Motorola has dropped the Edge branding from its phones in China, the upcoming flagship will simply be known as the Moto X40. Jen did not reveal when the Moto X40 would arrive, but rumours are rife that the launch may happen before the end of this year. That is because Qualcomm is likely to unveil its next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in December. The Moto X40 is likely to use that processor for flagship-level performance. If everything goes well, Motorola may once again become the first brand to launch a phone with Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor.

India launch soon?

Motorola has been working on a phone with model number XT2301-5. It has received China’s 3C certification for the same model, revealing specifications such as support for 68W fast charging in the listing. It is now speculated that this Motorola phone may end up launching in China as the Moto X40 later this year.

But this phone will not remain exclusive to China. Motorola is expected to bring the Moto X40 to international markets, including India. However, the name of the phone would change according to the predecessor. Therefore, the Motorola X40 may arrive in India and elsewhere as the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro. The last flagship debuted in international markets in March earlier this year, which means the next flagship, the Moto Edge 40 Pro, would also see a launch in March next year.

Motorola Moto X40 aka Moto Edge 40 Pro specifications

According to reports, the Motorola Moto X40, which would arrive in the international markets as the Moto Edge 40 Pro, would come with an OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. This phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. The Moto X40 may feature a 60-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanying a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera that may double as a macro camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 4:45 PM IST
