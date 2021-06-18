Motorola Defy 2021 rugged phone with 48MP camera, IP68 rating announced

Motorola Defy, the Lenovo-owned brand’s rugged smartphone is now official. Just hours after the phone’s renders surfaced online, Motorola unveiled the new Moto Defy 2021. Also Read - Motorola Edge 2021 series to get 108-megapixel main camera as standard

To recall, the first Motorola Defy phone was released in 2010. The company announced a partnership with Bullitt Group, a UK-based rugged phone maker, and has now launched the Motorola Defy 2021 as part of the deal.

Motorola Defy 2021 price, availability

Motorola Defy 2021 is priced at $390 (roughly Rs 28,900). The ruggedized smartphone has been launched in the European and South American markets. Motorola hasn't specified any details regarding the phone's availability in international markets.

Motorola Defy 2021 specifications, features

Motorola Defy 2021 features a ruggedized plastic body and is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. The new Defy phone is assured to sustain and function in outside temperatures between -25°C to +55°C. The phone can withstand drops from up to 1.8m heights (provided it doesn’t fall flat on the surface). It has a structurally reinforced Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and comes with a lanyard to save the device from dropping on the surface.

Upfront, it has a dew-drop notch to accommodate the front camera. Around the back, there is a patterned cover with a triple camera and Moto batwing logo sitting at the centre.

As for the specs, the Motorola Defy 2021 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600-pixel resolution) display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor aided by 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone runs Android 11 OS with Moto UX UI on top. In terms of photography, Moto Defy offers a 48-megapixel primary camera which is paired with two 2-megapixel cameras- a macro and a depth sensor.

The phone is said to comply with the military-grade 810H, resisting vibration, humidity, salt mist, and thermal shocks. It is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.