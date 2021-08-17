Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola has just launched its Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India. The Edge 20 Fusion seems to be a tweaked version of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. To recall, the series was first launched in the European market late last month consisting of the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Pro. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 India prices revealed: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i, Nord CE worry?

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion: Price in India

Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will be made available via Flipkart starting August 24 and August 27, respectively. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

Motorola Edge 20 will be made available in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour options. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be made available in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colour options. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, more

Motorola Edge 20: Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 5,000mah battery.

This also features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.