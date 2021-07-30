Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro with 108MP camera, OLED display launched: Price, specs

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the new Moto Edge series smartphones have been announced. The Pro model comes with flagship-grade specs including a 144Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 12GB RAM. All three phones flaunt a tall 6.7-inch OLED panel, 108-megapixel primary camera, and offer near-stock Android experience.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro price, availability

Motorola Edge 20 price starts at EUR 499.99 (around Rs 44,100) for the 8GB/128GB storage model. Motorola Edge 20 Lite is priced at EUR 349.99 (around Rs 30,900) for the 8GB/128GB storage version. Motorola Edge 20 Pro costs EUR 699.99 (around Rs 61,800) for the sole 12GB/256GB storage model. As for availability, the new Motorola Edge 20 series will be up on sale in August in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia. Motorola hasn’t shared a specific sale timeline yet.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications, features

The vanilla variant Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.7-inch OLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, and DCI-P3 colour space coverage. The panel is HDR10+ certified. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. For photography, the Edge 20 offers a triple camera layout that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro mode, and an 8-megapixel sensor with up to 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera embedded in the centre punch-hole cutout. The Motorola Edge 20 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports a 33W TurboPower fast charge.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications, features

Motorola Edge 20 Lite sports the same OLED panel as the regular variant, however, the refresh rate is down to 90Hz. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC which is paired with 8GB RAM. On the optics front, the Edge 20 Lite offers a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with Macro Vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter sits on the punch-hole cutout. It ships with a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W TurboPower fast charge.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications, features

Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, 10-bit colour, and DCI-P3 colour space coverage, HDR10+ certification. The Snapdragon 870 SoC at the helm is paired with 12GB RAM. For photography, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries the same configuration, except it comes with a 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and 30W TurboPower fast charge support. All the phones run Android 11 OS. As for the colour options, the Motorola Edge 20 comes in Frosted Onyx and Frosted Pearl. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite comes in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options. As for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, it will be available in Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colour coats.