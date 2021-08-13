Motorola Edge 20 Fusion leaked prices hint at Mi 11 Lite, Nord CE rival

Motorola is coming up with two brand new Edge 20 series phones in India next week. The company has revealed certain specifications and features of the Edge 20 Fusion as well as the Edge 20. Both of them seem to take on the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment and based on the latest leaks, you can get a rough idea of their exact prices. The Edge 20 series could carry on where the Moto X series left long ago. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

The leak reveals the RAM variants and prices for both the Edge 20 models. The Edge 20 Fusion is said to have two RAM variants, with the base version expected to cost Rs 21,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 23,999. The Edge 20 will be the more premium model and will have a single variant in the 8GB + 128GB combo, costing Rs 29,999. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch

Motorola Edge 20 series prices leak

Do note that the above-mentioned information comes from an unverified source and hence, you should not believe it blindly. Motorola is yet to reveal the prices or even hint at them. There are chances that Motorola could have lower prices, given the brand’s aggressive pricing for India in the last two years. Also Read - Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more

That said, the Edge 20 Fusion seems to be prepared for taking on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE. So far, we know that the Edge 20 Fusion will rely on a Dimensity 800U chipset and will support 5G connectivity. The phone will also come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, which is a first for a midrange Motorola device in recent times.

The Edge 20 Fusion will also have a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that will double up as the macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is essentially based on the Edge 20 Lite from the global market but gets a more powerful MediaTek chip for India.

Will the Edge 20 Fusion change things for Motorola?

Motorola has long been absent in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space and except for the Moto G 5G that sold in limited numbers, the brand has had nothing to take on the dominance that OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and Xiaomi enjoy in this segment. The Edge 20 Fusion with its beefed-up spec sheet could be just what the brand needs to establish itself in this space, especially with its near-stock Android experience and the much-hyped AMOLED display. Motorola has already done that in the sub-Rs 20,000 space with the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion.