Motorola Edge 20 pre-order starts today: Here's how to book it, offers, and more

Motorola Edge 20, the new Edge 20-series smartphone pre-booking starts today. The latest mid-ranger will be available for pre-order via the e-retail platform, Flipkart. The new Motorola Edge 20 sale was scheduled for August 24, but due to 'unforeseen circumstances,' the company postponed the sale date.

Motorola Edge 20 pre-order starts today: Here’s how to book it

Moto Edge 20 pre-booking will kick off today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. Prospective buyers can head to the e-retail site and pre-order the handset at the scheduled time.

Motorola Edge 20 price in India, offers

Motorola Edge 20 was launched alongside Motorola Edge 20 Fusion last week. The Moto Edge 20 comes for a price of Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. As for the sale offers, Flipkart has listed a bunch of them that include- 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card (first-time transaction), and 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik. There is an extra up to Rs 15,000 discount on exchange.

Moto Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For photography, it gets a 108-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs Android 11 with MyUX on top.

Moto Edge 20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Other features include- side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 water resistance, 5G support. The phone was launched in two colour options- Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl. Comparing the price and specs, the new Moto phone competes against the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 5G, and Vivo V21 5G.