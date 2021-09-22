Motorola Edge 20 Pro is set to enter the Indian smartphone market. The Lenovo-owned brand has been teasing about the phone’s launch via its social media handles. Motorola on its official Twitter India page shared a post indicating the launch of its new Edge-series phone. While the company didn’t explicitly mention the launch date, its online partner Flipkart spilled the beans. Also Read - Best smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart today: Xiaomi Mi 11X, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G40 Fusion, more

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch date teased on Flipkart

Motorola India Twitter page recently shared a teaser image revealing a camera setup likely of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The teaser image didn’t reveal the date except having the tag ‘coming soon.’ However, Flipkart has indicated that the new Moto phone could launch in India on October 1 few days before its Big Billion Days sale kick-in. The teaser didn’t exactly mention the smartphone name, but one can see the triple camera array similar to the one in the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date announced: Check date, deals, discounts on smartphones, electronic devices

Notably, some of the leading brands are launching their smartphones during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale including Motorola, so it’s safe to assume the arrival of its new flagship phone in the country. To recall, Motorola Edge 20 Pro made its global debut alongside Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite in July. The Moto Edge 20 Pro India version is expected to carry similar aspects as the global variant. Also Read - iPhone 13 too expensive? Get iPhone 12 at lowest ever price on Flipkart today

It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Pro global price

Motorola Edge 20 Pro global price starts at EUR 699.99 (around Rs 60,500) in Europe for the 12/128GB storage version. The phone is available in two colour shades- Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications, features

Motorola Edge 20 Pro global version comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that supports HDR10+ and has a 144Hz high refresh rate. At the helm rests an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The mobile platform is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The highlight of the Moto phone is its 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 5x high-res optical zoom support. The periscope lens is said to offer 50X Super Zoom support. At the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a 32-megapixel camera embedded in the centered punch-hole cutout.

The phone runs Android 11 OS right out of the box and offers near-stock Android experience. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging solution.