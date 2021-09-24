Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch set on October 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Motorola has been teasing the launch of its Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone in India for some time now. The company has finally revealed that the flagship smartphone will launch on October 1 via Flipkart. To recall, the handset was originally launched globally alongside the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite last month. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Also Read - iQOO Z5 5G launched globally, slated to launch in India on September 27

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Expected price

According to earlier reports, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India for the sole 8GB RAM/256 GB internal storage variant. The device will be available in Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Sky colour options. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. Exact pricing and availability details will be made available on October 1 during the company's online launch event.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system in near-stock configuration. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W Turbo Charge technology.

Some other key features include an IP52 dust and water resistance rating, WiFi 6 & MIMO, audio tuning technology from Waves and support for 11 5G bands. The company has also announced that the device will get the Android 12 and 13 updates eventually, along with two years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel OIS enabled telephoto lens. The rear cameras also support 50x zoom and 8K video recording capabilities. At the front, the device features a 32-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.