Motorola Edge 20 Pro is coming to India soon, launch date remains unknown

Motorola launched two brand new smartphones in India on Tuesday including the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Soon after the launch of the new smartphone, Motorola India head Prashanth Mani confirms the coming of Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 India prices revealed: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i, Nord CE worry?

Responding to a Twitter user who wished the Edge 20 Pro was also launched alongside the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion, Mani said that “We will launch the edge 20 pro soon”. No official launch date has been revealed by the company yet. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India: Price, specifications

The top-end version of the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion dubbed the Motorola Edge 20 has already been launched in the global market. It is likely that the same model of the smartphone could hit the Indian market. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India

The smartphone manufacturer launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion at quite an affordable price point. The Motorola Edge 20 comes at a price of Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes in two variants with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As per pricing, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 21,499. The top-end model of the Edge 20 Fusion offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 22,999.

Both the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will be made available via Flipkart from August 24 and August 27, respectively. The Motorola Edge 20 comes in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour options. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been launched in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colour options.

Since Motorola India has already confirmed the coming of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone in the country, it is not wrong to expect the launch to happen in the next few weeks to come. We await for the smartphone manufacturer to announce the launch date.