Motorola Edge 20 Pro launching at 12PM on Flipkart: Check specs, expected price in India

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will release on October 1. The premium phone from the Lenovo-owned brand offers a 144Hz panel, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is all set to launch in India today at 12PM IST. The smartphone was officially announced in July this year globally. This is the third model launching under the Motorola Edge 20 series in India. Previously, the company announced the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite in the country. Also Read - Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the top-end model in the series with some powerful features including a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, and more. Also Read - Motorola Moto Tab G20 launches in India with near-stock Android 11

Motorola Edge 20 Pro sale, price in India (expected)

Once the smartphone launches in India today, it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date hasn’t been announced but the microsite suggests that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

The India price of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has not been revealed yet, but it is likely to be at par with the global pricing. Globally, the smartphone comes at a price of EUR 699.99 (roughly around Rs 60,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is likely that only the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will arrive in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications (global)

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a powerful set of specifications. The smartphone includes a 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro supports 11 5G bands.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes packed with a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 50x superzoom, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide + macro lens. On the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Some of the other specs include — a 4,500mAh battery, 30W TurboPower fast charging support, Android 11 out-of-the-box, and more. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Black colour.