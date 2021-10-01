Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been launched in India. This is the third smartphone that the brand announced under the Motorola Edge 20 series. Some of the key features of the smartphone include a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear cameras, a stock Android-like experience, 5G support and, 30W fast charging. Also Read - Best Phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in October 2021: Redmi 9 Activ, Realme Narzo 50i, and more

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India

With the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the aim is to take on the likes of smartphones such as the OnePlus 9R, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Mi 11X Pro. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes at a price of Rs 36,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The device will be available in Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud colour options. The company will open the pre-orders from October 3, via Flipkart.

Launch offers include a 10 percent discount on Axis and ICICI Bank cards. Flipkart is also offering six months of no-cost EMI options to ICICI and HDFC Bank credit card customers.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision AMOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 576Hz touch response rate. The display comes with HDR10+ support and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s My UX on top.

In terms of cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto periscope lens and a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone also comes in an IP52-rated aluminium alloy build and features a bottom-placed speaker tuned by Waves Maxx Audio Mobile. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.