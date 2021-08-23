Last week, Motorola released new mid-range phones, the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion in India. While the Edge 20’s sale was expected to begin on August 24, the Fusion variant’s sale was set for August 27. However, it is now revealed that this might not happen for the former. Also Read - Phones launched in India last week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

The company has revealed that the Edge 20 won't be available to buy tomorrow due to "unforeseen circumstances." Another sale date is still behind the veil.

Motorola Edge 20 sale postponed

While the sale date has been postponed, the Motorola Edge 20 will still be available for pre-order, which will start tomorrow at 12 pm. If you are interested, you can head to Flipkart to pre-book.

As for the Edge 20 Fusion, the device is expected to be made available on the said date, which is August 27. It will also be available via Flipkart and major offline stores, starting at 12 pm.

To recall, the Edge 20 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera department gets a 108-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and macro camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and runs Android 11 with MyUX on top. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G support, IP52 water resistance, USB Type-C port, and more.

The Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 and compete with phones like the Realme GT Master Edition, the Mi 11X, and more. It comes in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl colour variants.

As for the Edge 20 Fusion, it comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The phone gets three rear cameras (a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide/macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor) and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Edge 20 Fusion is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and runs Android 11. It also gets5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating, and the added goodness of a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs 21,499 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 22,999 (8GB/128GB) and comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours.