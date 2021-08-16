Motorola Edge 20 series: Price in India, expected specifications and more

Motorola will launch its Edge 20 series in India tomorrow at 12 PM IST. To recall, the company launched three models in the European market last month, however, it will only be bringing Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion to the Indian market. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming smartphones. Also Read - Phones launching in India next week: Motorola Edge 20, Realme GT, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, more

Motorola Edge 20 series: Price in India

According to earlier leaks and reports, the Motorola Edge Fusion 20 is expected to be priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 23,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Motorola Edge 20 is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables

Motorola Edge 20 series: Confirmed specifications

Motorola Edge 20 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC. It will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display and will feature a 108-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion leaked prices hint at Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE rival

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and a 108-megapixel sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 series: Expected specifications and features

Motorola Edge 20 is touted to be India’s slimmest and lightest 5G phone at 6.99mm thickness and 163 grams weight. Both the devices will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor in a triple camera array on the back. On the front, they will sport a centred hole punch to accommodate the selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 20 will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM/256GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Edge 20 will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it will expectedly feature a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the device will sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.