Motorola Edge 20 series officially teased in India: What to expect?
Motorola Edge 20 series launched in India officially teased: What to expect?

Motorola Edge 20 series is soon to launch in India as the company has now started revealing teasers for the same.

Motorola will soon launch the new Edge 20 series in India. While a launch date is still under the hat, the company has started teasing the new phones, thus, suggesting that the launch is expected to take place soon. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T vs Moto G40 Fusion: How these under Rs 15,000 phones compare

The company has revealed a bunch of teasers that the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion will arrive in India. The latter is most likely the rebranded version of the Edge 20 Lite. There could be an Edge 20 Pro as part of the lineup too. Here’s a look at the details we have with us. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite launches as a new premium midrange offering: Specs, prices and more

Motorola Edge 20 phones launching in India soon

The teasers reveal that both smartphones will come with premium features and a mid-range price tag. The teaser also reveals how the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion will look like, which is similar to the global variants. Also Read - Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched: Price, features

While the Edge 20 will feature a Reno 6 Pro-like rear camera hump and a punch-hole screen, the Fusion variant will get a square-shaped camera bump with two big camera housings. There will be a punch-hole display for this one too. The Edge 20 is also touted as the slimmest 5G phone in India with a thickness of 6.9mm.

However, other details regarding the phones still remain unknown.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion details

The Edge 20 is expected to be similar to the global variant that was launched recently. It will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chip and come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department will feature a 108-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel periscopic lens. The front camera will stand at 32-megapixel.

The Edge 20 Fusion is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch display but with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip, three rear cameras (108-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth sensor), a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and more. Both phones will run near-stock Android 11 with MyUX skin on top.

We are also expected to see the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. It will come with a Snapdragon 870 chip, 12GB of RAM, the same camera specs as the Edge 20 (with 5X optical zoom, 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens), 30W fast charging, and more.

More details are expected to be revealed soon. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

  Published Date: August 9, 2021 2:55 PM IST

