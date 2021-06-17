Motorola Edge 2021 series to get 108-megapixel main camera as standard 

Do you recall the Motorola Edge series smartphones from last year? Yes, the ones with extremely curved edge displays whose launch got dimmed by the COVID-19 pandemic? Motorola is set to bring the successor to the two models from last year and based on the leaks, there are some major upgrades planned. Also Read - Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

Based on a fresh set of leaks, it appears that Motorola is planning an entire series of Edge branded phones this year across various price points. There will be three models with varying levels of specifications. While the design and renders are unknown at the moment, there’s data on the chipset and camera sensors of choice. The Edge 2021 is focusing highly on cameras this year. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC: Check price, specifications

Motorola Edge 2021 series leaks

Edge Berlin

The most mainstream model is codenamed the Edge Berlin, which will be available in two variants across different markets. The phone is expected to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, and will offer options of 6GB/8GB RAM, as well as 128GB/256GB storage. The camera setups will vary based on the region. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 in June: Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Prime and more

The Edge Berlin for Europe will get a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor coupled to a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera sesnor from Omnivision. The third camera is another 8-megapixel Omnivision sensor with a telephoto lens arrangement. The North American version retains the main 108MP camera but is downgraded to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Omnivision camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Edge Berlin will come in Emerald (green), Stout (brown) and White colours.

Edge Pstar

This is supposed to be the high-end model, which is evident from its use of the “kona” chipset, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 865, or Snapdragon 870. It is weird to see Motorola skipping the Snapdragon 888 chip for its top-end Edge model, possibly to cut costs. The rear camera setup is similar to the Edge Berlin, i.e., 108-megapixel S5KHM2 main camera, a 16-megapixel OV16A10 ultrawide/macro lens, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 telephoto lens.

However, the European model will get a 32MP selfie camera whereas the Chinese model will get the 16-megapixel front camera. The RAM option expands to 12GB while the storage goes up to 256GB.

Edge Kyoto

This one is supposed to be the most affordable Edge model in the lineup. While the chipset details are unknown, the camera information is out. The front camera has a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor. The main rear camera system has a 108-megapixel HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel S5K4H7 ultrawide/macro camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B depth sensor.

Sadly, the leak from Techniknews does not reveal any further information about launch and expected prices.