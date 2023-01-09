Motorola has launched a special limited edition of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India called Viva Magenta. According to Motorola, this limited edition will be available at a price of Rs 39,999 and will go on sale starting from Thursday in India. Also Read - Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

Notably, the specifications of the newly launched smartphone are the same as the standard variant that was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Also Read - Motorola Moto G53 won't disappoint for Indian and other global markets

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta price, availability

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta comes in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 39,999. Also Read - Motorola Moto X40 with 165Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched

Experience #MotorolaEdge30Fusion Viva Magenta. While sporting beautiful shade on the outside, it’s bold & solid on the inside with Snapdragon® 888+ 5G, 144Hz pOLED Display & more at just ₹39,999*! Sale starts 12th Jan., 3 PM on @Flipkart & retail stores. #Edge30FusionVivaMagenta — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 9, 2023

It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting January 15 at 3 pm.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta specification

The Edge 30 Fusion has a Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is slightly old but still powerful enough for a mid-end phone. It has a 6.55-inch FullHD+ pOLED display with support for HDR10+ and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for macro photography. This camera can also record 8K videos, but their quality is unlikely to be as good as that of the shot on the 200-megapixel camera on the Edge 30 Ultra. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that you can use for video calls.

Backing up the Moto Edge 30 Fusion is a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging support. The phone has Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, as well.