comscore Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta launched in India at Rs 39,9999
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Limited Edition Launch Price 39999 Flipkart Sale
News

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition launched at Rs 39,999

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta comes in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Highlights

  • Moto Edge 30 Fusion houses a 4400mAh battery that comes with support for 68W TurboPower charging.
  • It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting January 15 at 3 pm.
Untitled design - 2023-01-09T152654.454

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta

Motorola has launched a special limited edition of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India called Viva Magenta. According to Motorola, this limited edition will be available at a price of Rs 39,999 and will go on sale starting from Thursday in India. Also Read - Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

Notably, the specifications of the newly launched smartphone are the same as the standard variant that was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Also Read - Motorola Moto G53 won't disappoint for Indian and other global markets

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta price, availability

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta comes in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 39,999. Also Read - Motorola Moto X40 with 165Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched

It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting January 15 at 3 pm.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta specification

The Edge 30 Fusion has a Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is slightly old but still powerful enough for a mid-end phone. It has a 6.55-inch FullHD+ pOLED display with support for HDR10+ and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for macro photography. This camera can also record 8K videos, but their quality is unlikely to be as good as that of the shot on the 200-megapixel camera on the Edge 30 Ultra. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that you can use for video calls.

Backing up the Moto Edge 30 Fusion is a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging support. The phone has Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, as well.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 3:58 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme 10 4G launches in India for Rs 12,999
Mobiles
Realme 10 4G launches in India for Rs 12,999
WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how

Apps

WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

News

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 7 series no longer eligible for software updates

Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?